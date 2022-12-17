Look: Photo Of Weather In Buffalo Going Viral This Morning

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

In fewer than 12 hours, the Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in a battle of AFC East teams.

Both are still in the hunt for the top spot in the division and well inside the playoff race in the AFC right now. Miami, though, needs a win tonight to have any hope of winning the division.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, weather may play a significant factor in tonight's game. All week long fans have been hearing the weather forecasts in Buffalo calling for a significant amount of snow.

Well, on Saturday morning, meteorologist Patrick Hammer shared a photo from outside of the Bills stadium.

It's safe to say tonight's game will include some snow.

Buffalo and Miami kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.