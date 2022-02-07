An Olympic athlete in Beijing’s 2022 Winter Games says it is not the symptoms of COVID-19 hurting her. It’s the quarantine food. Going as far as to say the meals are so bad that she cries every day from the physical pain it gives her.

Valeria Vasnetsova, a member of Team Russia, made these claims on Instagram. Posting a photo of an unappetizing tray that looks more like prison food.

Russian athlete Valeria Vasnetsova posted this photo on Instagram. She says that the same meal has been served at the Winter Olympics in Beijing for "breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days already." pic.twitter.com/AspgWEqutb — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 7, 2022

The Russian biathlete called the food “inedible” and claimed the plate given to her was what she was receiving for all for all three meals, for five days in a row.

“My stomach hurts,” Vasnetsova said in her post. “I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.” She also alleges the food is so bad its caused her to drop wait. “My bones are already sticking out,” she said.

“My stomach hurts, I'm very pale… I want all this to end. I cry every day. I'm very tired,” Russian biathlon athlete Valeria Vasnetsova said on Instagram, adding that she was hungry and had lost weight. pic.twitter.com/03KrsVW3Ys — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) February 7, 2022

Per the Associated Press, Vasnetsova’s situation has improved since raising her concerns.

Two days after her criticism, Vasnetsova received better, more nutritious meals and is even getting a stationary bike delivered to help her stay in condition during her quarantine period.