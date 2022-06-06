Look: Photo Of WWE Star's Gruesome Injury Goes Viral

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

WWE star Cody Rhodes has a pretty gruesome injury, and it's not for the faint of heart.

Rhodes reportedly suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon in a match against Seth Rollins at Raw last weekend. It didn't stop the WWE star from competing on Sunday.

"BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight," the WWE announced.

Rhodes appeared at Hell in the Cell on Sunday with a bruised pec but still wrestled, showing some toughness in the process.

Talk about toughness.

Rhodes put up a great fight.

Rhodes should probably take a little break from the WWE. It's not worth the risk of further injury his pectoral tendon.