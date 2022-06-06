Look: Photo Of WWE Star's Gruesome Injury Goes Viral
WWE star Cody Rhodes has a pretty gruesome injury, and it's not for the faint of heart.
Rhodes reportedly suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon in a match against Seth Rollins at Raw last weekend. It didn't stop the WWE star from competing on Sunday.
"BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone. However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight," the WWE announced.
Rhodes appeared at Hell in the Cell on Sunday with a bruised pec but still wrestled, showing some toughness in the process.
Talk about toughness.
Rhodes put up a great fight.
Rhodes should probably take a little break from the WWE. It's not worth the risk of further injury his pectoral tendon.