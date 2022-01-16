Look: Photo Of Sad Cowboys Fan Going Viral Today

It’s been a depressing afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys and their fan base.
Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is trailing No. 6 seed San Francisco, 23-7, on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Cowboys fans across the world are likely feeling it pretty bad right now. One fan is standing out on social media, though.
A photo of a sad Dallas Cowboys fan is going viral on social media on Sunday.
Dallas fans rn 😅 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/smvi3scYnj
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022
Welp, it’s been that kind of afternoon in Dallas.
The Cowboys are trailing the 49ers, 23-7, late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Perhaps the Cowboys have a big fourth quarter in them, but it’s not looking good.
This afternoon’s game is airing on CBS.