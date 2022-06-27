Look: Photos Emerge Of Brittney Griner At Russian Court

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

A hand-cuffed Brittney Griner appeared in Russian court on Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her Friday trial.

For basically the first time since her arrest over four months ago, we got a look at the Phoenix Mercury center as she entered the courtroom.

Griner was arrested back in February for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. The seven-time All-Star was ordered to stay in Russian custody for the duration of her trial and is facing up to 10 years in prison.

As the AP notes, the acquittal rate in the country of Russia is less than 1%, and acquittals can and have been reversed.

Brittney Griner looks to be healthy physically, but it's hard to imagine her "wrongful detainment" hasn't taken a mental toll.

Several United States officials have referred to the two-time Olympic gold medalist as a "political prisoner" and the fight to get her back home continues on.

According to Congressman Colin Allred, the U.S. is "actively negotiating" on behalf of Griner to get her home stateside.