CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

As Tom Brady takes on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for what could be the last time, the seven-time Super Bowl champ is fighting through some pain stemming from a finger injury on his throwing hand.

On Sunday, ClutchPoints was able to nab some photos of the injured ring finger which looks noticeably swollen:

Fans reacted to the look of Brady's finger on social media.

We'll see how the injury affects him, if it does at all.