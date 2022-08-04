Look: Photos Of LeBron's Workout With His Sons Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James has had fun working out with his two sons this summer.

James was working out with Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers practice facility on Thursday afternoon. He posted a picture of that, plus three Dragon Ball Z characters (Goten, Goku, Gohan) at the bottom.

They have the absolute ultimate power as a trio.

His two sons are likely getting him ready for his 20th overall season. It'll be his fifth season with the Lakers after they missed the playoffs this past year.

Despite that, James had one of the best seasons his career. He averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

He'll try to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs when the 2022-23 season kicks off in October.