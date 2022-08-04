Look: Photos Of LeBron's Workout With His Sons Goes Viral
LeBron James has had fun working out with his two sons this summer.
James was working out with Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers practice facility on Thursday afternoon. He posted a picture of that, plus three Dragon Ball Z characters (Goten, Goku, Gohan) at the bottom.
They have the absolute ultimate power as a trio.
His two sons are likely getting him ready for his 20th overall season. It'll be his fifth season with the Lakers after they missed the playoffs this past year.
Despite that, James had one of the best seasons his career. He averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor.
He'll try to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs when the 2022-23 season kicks off in October.