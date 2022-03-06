Look: Photos Of Sad Duke Fans Are Going Viral

Duke basketball fans are down bad tonight. Earlier this evening, unranked North Carolina stunned the fourth-ranked Blue Devils in Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor. Fans aren’t handling the loss very well.

Dozens of photos of sad Duke basketball fans have been making the rounds on social media tonight. Most of them have tears in their eyes, unable to comprehend Duke’s stunning upset loss on Coach K’s big night.

Take a look.

Hate to see Duke fans like this pic.twitter.com/nv0lF1UlTx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 6, 2022

Duke fan tears are delicious. pic.twitter.com/L8uHFGQ68M — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) March 6, 2022

More Duke Fan Tears! MORE! pic.twitter.com/wfoFtZfcXL — Chet Lemond (@ChetLemond) March 6, 2022

Why do I get joy out of watching Duke fans cry? pic.twitter.com/hgc867TrG5 — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) March 6, 2022

Duke fans are among the most hated in all of sports. It’s no surprise Duke haters are enjoying tonight’s North Carolina upset win.

The worst part of it all is Duke held Coach K’s special ceremony after the game. He had a message for the fans in attendance after losing to the Tar Heels.

“I’m sorry about this afternoon. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And I’ll tell you, the season isn’t over,” Coach K said.

The Blue Devils’ season isn’t over. But Duke fans aren’t going to forget this loss very easily.

Coach K will try to get his team to bounce back next week in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.