Look: Photos Of Sad Duke Fans Are Going Viral

Duke Blue Devils fans on SaturdayDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: Fans hold up a sign for head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils before he coaches his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against the North Carolina Tar Heels on March 05, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Duke basketball fans are down bad tonight. Earlier this evening, unranked North Carolina stunned the fourth-ranked Blue Devils in Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor. Fans aren’t handling the loss very well.

Dozens of photos of sad Duke basketball fans have been making the rounds on social media tonight. Most of them have tears in their eyes, unable to comprehend Duke’s stunning upset loss on Coach K’s big night.

Duke fans are among the most hated in all of sports. It’s no surprise Duke haters are enjoying tonight’s North Carolina upset win.

The worst part of it all is Duke held Coach K’s special ceremony after the game. He had a message for the fans in attendance after losing to the Tar Heels.

“I’m sorry about this afternoon. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And I’ll tell you, the season isn’t over,” Coach K said.

The Blue Devils’ season isn’t over. But Duke fans aren’t going to forget this loss very easily.

Coach K will try to get his team to bounce back next week in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

