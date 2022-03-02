Look: Photos Of Tony Stewart’s $30 Million Home Are Going Viral

Anyone have $30 million laying around?

If you do, perhaps you want to spend it on the home of legendary NASCAR driver Tony Stewart.

Stewart, a longtime racing star, has put his Columbus, Indiana home on the market. According to Zillow, it’s priced at $30 million.

Photos of the “Bass Pro Shops-looking” home have gone viral on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The house is reportedly more than 20,000 sq. ft. in size, with a two-story waterfall and a trout stream in the home’s entryway.

Nascar driver @TonyStewart’s Columbus, IN home is for sale for $30,000,000 and has nearly 20k square feet which includes a 2 story waterfall and trout stream in the entry lol pic.twitter.com/aZniMtUC9f — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) March 2, 2022

That’s quite a house.

Contractor: "So what are some ideas you had for the house?" Tony Stewart: "You ever been to a Bass Pro Shop?" Contractor: "Say no more fam." https://t.co/WLdM8QvbEv — Brett Golightly (@brettgolightly) March 2, 2022

This is a Bass Pro Shop https://t.co/YJqc8c9O6Q — #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) March 2, 2022

for those of you who always dreamed of living in a bass pro shop https://t.co/O1laN0aWo1 — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) March 2, 2022

I've always wanted to live inside a Bass Pro Shop https://t.co/CM9YJJfrLC — Cole Wagoner (@colewagoner) March 2, 2022

The Wall Street Journal had more details on the listing:

The roughly 415-acre ranch, called Hidden Hollow, is located about an hour from Indianapolis, in a rural area on the outskirts of Mr. Stewart’s hometown of Columbus, Ind., according to listing agent Carrie Holle of Compass. In the early 2000s, Mr. Stewart combined several parcels to create the ranch and began building the structures on it in 2009, she said. The property was completed in 2011 and is the most expensive on the market in Indiana, according to Zillow.

Former Nascar driver Tony Stewart is putting Hidden Hollow, his 415-acre Indiana ranch, on the market for $30 million, making it the priciest listing in the state https://t.co/lTjtq9IOKi — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 2, 2022

Any takers?