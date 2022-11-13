Look: Pigeons Have Invaded NFL Field On Sunday Afternoon

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The pigeons are officially back at Acrisure Stadium.

They were out in full force a few weeks ago during the Steelers-Buccaneers game and they decided that they wanted to return. They were on the opposite end of the field during the first quarter of the Steelers-Saints game on Sunday afternoon.

Hey, there's nothing wrong with hanging with their homies, even though they're on the field.

They brought the Steelers and their fans good luck on that drive since it resulted in a George Pickens touchdown to put the Steelers up 7-0.

The Steelers then added a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10 before the Saints answered back with 10 points of their own heading into halftime.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers can get the pigeon luck back on their side for the second half.