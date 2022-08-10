Look: Pirates Player Getting Roasted For What He Did While Running Bases

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 09: Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into third base as his cell phone falls out of his pocket during the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, one Pittsburgh Pirates player went viral for all of the wrong reasons during the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Infielder Rodolfo Castro, who was just called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, walked in the fourth inning. After a hit from Oniel Cruz, Castro rounded the bases and slid into third.

As he did so, his phone came flying out of his back left pocket and onto the field. Yes, that's right, Castro decided to bring his phone out onto the base path with him.

Check it out.

Castro said the move wasn't intentional.

"I don't think there's any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,'' he said, via ESPN. "It's horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.''

Pirates manager Derek Shelton made sure it wouldn't happen again, but admitted that mistakes happen.

"You stay around the game and you see things you haven't seen before,'' Shelton said. "This was just a kid who made a mistake. It's just one of those things we move forward from and tell him, 'You can't do that.'''

Castro won't be making the same mistake again.