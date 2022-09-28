Look: Pitcher Called For 3 Balks In One Inning

Miami Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier accomplished an extremely unique blunder on Tuesday night.

During this evening's matchup against the New York Mets, the 35-year-old left hander was called for three balks in a single inning. His final balk pushed a Mets baserunner home to bring the score to 6-4 in favor of the Marlins.

Not only did the three balks all come in the same inning — they all came in the same at-bat. After hitting a single, Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil was balked all the way around the bases for a score.

Bleier had never been called for a balk in his seven-year MLB career prior to this inning.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was tossed from the game for arguing this third balk call.

Take a look at the wild series of events here:

Here's a clip of all three balk calls:

Bleier has a 2-2 win/loss record, a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 50 game appearances this year. He appeared in just one inning for New York this evening.

Despite this controversy, the Marlins held on to win 6-4.