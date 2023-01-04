Look: Pitt Honored Damar Hamlin Before Basketball Game Tonight

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Pittsburgh basketball welcomed the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers for an ACC matchup on Tuesday night.

Before the game, the team honored former Panthers football player Damar Hamlin with some special warmup shirts.

The shirts featured the name of Hamlin's charitable foundation "Chasing M's."

Take a look at the touching gesture here:

Hamlin, who suited up for Pittsburgh from 2016-20, suffered cardiac arrest during last night's Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. He had his heartbeat restored on the field before he was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance.

He's currently in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital.

Hamlin's foundation, Chasing M's, had an original goal of $2,500 to provide children with holiday gifts in his hometown community of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

Since last night's horrifying incident, the foundation has raised well over $5 million from thousands of individual donations.

Here's the link to Hamlin's foundation GoFundMe.