Look: Pitt Wins Backyard Brawl On Improbable Pick-Six

It looked like Pittsburgh was going to lose the Backyard Brawl until it didn't.

West Virginia was starting to drive down the field with the game tied at 31 until Bryce Ford-Wheaton dropped a gimme pass. It deflected right into M.J. Devonshire's hands.

Devonshire took that interception to the house for a seven-point lead, one that the Panthers didn't squander in the final minutes.

This was a game that looked to be slipping away from the Panthers until they pulled themselves together. They were down 31-24 in the fourth quarter and rallied to score 14 unanswered points.

They then stopped the Mountaineers with just seconds remaining on a 4th and 16 to win the first matchup between these two teams in 11 years.

The next matchup between these two programs will take place next September in Morgantown.