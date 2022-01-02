Look: Pittsburgh Newspaper Cover Going Viral On Sunday Morning

Monday night could be the final game in Pittsburgh for legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback revealed this week that this will probably be it for him in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger is likely to retire following the 2021 season. Pittsburgh is set to host Cleveland on Monday night.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” the Steelers quarterback said Thursday. “But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is, I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way this could be it.”

In advance of what could be his final home game, a Pittsburgh newspaper paid tribute to Big Ben on Sunday.

Unfortunately, there was an advertisement placement issue…

The Post-Gazette today sold its whole Sunday front page as an ad (an honor to Ben Roethlisberger) and then sold an ad sticker that covered up the honoree’s name pic.twitter.com/H3H46Wz3fE — Charlie Wolfson (@chwolfson) January 2, 2022

This one wasn’t much better…

Not sure ad sticker placement worked out here… (via @seangentille) pic.twitter.com/AlErb2AXbt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2022

But hey, it’s the thought that counts, right?