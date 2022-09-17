Look: Player Just Called For Fair Catch On His Own 1-Yard Line

An Abilene Christian player made a brutal mistake during Saturday's matchup against the Missouri Tigers.

After forcing a punt in the first quarter, the Wildcats' returner called for a fair catch on his own one-yard line — instead of letting the ball go through the endzone for a touchback.

Take a look at the play here:

This mistake aside, the Wildcats are off to a good start in the 2022 season. The team opened up their year with wins over Lamar and Prairie View A&M.

At the end of the first quarter, Missouri leads Abilene Christian 14-3 — despite the Wildcats out gaining the Tigers 113 yards to 109.

Missouri is looking to bounce back with a win after a blowout loss to Kansas State in Week 2.