Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores on October 15, 2016 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship.

After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup.

At a neutral site, the No. 1 Bulldogs would be 4.5-point favorites over the No. 2 Wolverines.

Both Georgia and Michigan are undefeated on the 2022 season with 12-0 records. Each of these powerhouse programs will look to keep that unblemished streak alive in their respective conference championship matchups this weekend.

Georgia will face off against No. 14 LSU in the SEC Championship. Michigan will take on unranked Purdue in the Big Ten title game.

If both of these teams maintain their current positions, we could get to see this potential matchup play out in SoFi Stadium on January 9.