Look: Police Are Seeking Arrest Of College Football Fan

The Arkansas Razorbacks scored a big win over rival Ole Miss this past Saturday, knocking off the No. 14 team in the nation in a 42-27 win. But one fan decided to run off with a souvenir that he shouldn't have taken - and now the police are looking for him.

In the waning moments of the game, a TikTok user recorded an Arkansas fan at Razorback Stadium sprinting through the stands with a stolen Ole Miss helmet. Ole Miss player Troy Brown was seen trying to chase the fan into the stands but let him go.

In a tweet after the game, Brown made it clear that it wasn't his helmet that was stolen. But he's not the one doing the investigating.

The University of Arkansas Police Department has issued a bulletin seeking help identifying the helmet thief. Arkansas fans are rallying to help them try and catch the thief:

It's a terrible look from Arkansas to allow students to steal anything belonging to a visiting team. Chances are they won't face any sort of sanctions from the SEC or NCAA for letting it happen, but it's still something that no team should ever let happen.

It isn't even like Arkansas and Ole Miss have such a fierce rivalry that fans would get so heated in the first place.

What a strange situation down in Fayetteville.