Look: Police Report Released For Saints Player's Arrest

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Marcus Maye #20 of the New York Jets breaks up a pass to Nelson Agholor #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints star safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning.

Maye was arrested on a warrant for one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, per the police report.

The police report also indicates that he was involved in an incident where he pointed the firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by numerous females.

He was eventually sent to jail but was released on a $30K bond.

Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, released a statement before this report came out claiming that his client is innocent.

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out," the statement read.

The Saints just signed Maye to a three-year deal this offseason after he spent the last five seasons with the New York Jets.

This will be a situation to monitor since the Saints kick off their regular season in 10 days.