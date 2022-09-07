Look: Poll Reveals The NFL's 2 Most "Liked" Players

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks (L) shakes hands with quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 38-31 in the game at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season kicks off in just over 24 hours as the Los Angeles Rams get ready to host the Buffalo Bills.

Before the season kicks off, Morning Consult put together a list of the most-liked players in the NFL. Naturally, quarterbacks dominated the list as they receive the most air time through the media and on social media.

However, two were given the title of "most liked" by NFL fans. That honor belonged to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Here's what Morning Consult had to say:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the NFL’s most popular player ahead of Thursday’s kickoff to the 2022 season, according to new Morning Consult research. But now the four-time Pro Bowler has company at the center of America’s hearts, in the form of new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Only one player scored a negative net favorability rating, according to Morning Consult.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received the ugly honor.

The full breakdown can be found here.