Look: Popular ESPN Personality Announces Engagement

One of the most popular personalities for ESPN and the SEC Network has officially made herself off limits today.

On Friday, ESPN's Alyssa Lang announced her engagement to boyfriend Trevor Sikkema. She posted a picture flashing off her engagement ring with Sikkema standing beside her.

"We're in the Endgame now," Lang said, adding a winking face emoji.

Sikkema took to Twitter and announced that he and Lang are going to be going on vacation for a while.

"We’re about to start a super long drive so I might not be able to respond, but just know I love every single one of you," Sikkema tweeted.

Alyssa Lang joined ESPN in 2018 and quickly climbed the ranks before signing a contract extension in 2019. The former South Carolina broadcast journalism major is now the host of her own show - Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang - along with Thinking Out Loud.

Lang also hosts SEC Now, and cohosts the NFL radio show Primetime alongside Field Yates during the NFL season.

Prior to joining ESPN, Lang was a sports anchor and report in Jacksonville for several years. She previously worked for WLTX in South Carolina, covering South Carolina, Clemson and the Carolina Panthers among other teams.

The sky's the limit for what Alyssa Lang can accomplish at ESPN. Maybe she'll invite some of her colleagues to the wedding too.