Look: Portugal Star Blamed The Referee For Today's Loss

On Saturday, Portugal was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 upset loss to Morocco in the tournament quarterfinal.

This loss was obviously crushing for the Portuguese squad. After the match, 39-year-old veteran Pepe shared his thoughts on why his team couldn't get the job done.

Pepe blamed the referee during his postgame interview, via a translator:

"I think what the referee did today, you know, it was an Argentinian referee. After what Messi said yesterday, it seemed that there's something very weird. We couldn't play in the second half because the referee kept stopping the game. "We worked so hard. This is a World Cup. It's not east to be here. And then someone like this referee comes here and doesn't allow us to play... I'm very angry because they didn't let us play."

Pepe and Portugal conceded a goal in the 42nd minute and were unable to equalize for the rest of the match. A Moroccan player was sent off with a red in the 93rd minute, but it was too little too late.

Morocco is the first African team in World Cup history to advance to the semifinal.