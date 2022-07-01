Look: Possible Pac-12 Realignment Theory Is Making The Rounds

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 07: The Stanford Cardinal huddle in the first half while taking on the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium on November 7, 2013 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 Conference is unlikely to shutter its doors despite losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten this week. As a result, people are already making theories on how the conference will realign itself.

One theory that's gaining traction comes from Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner. On Friday, Wilner posted his updated lineup for the future that will include two newly-added schools: San Diego State and Fresno State.

Under this plan, SDSU and Fresno State would replace USC and UCLA in the Pac-12 South Division. Everything else would be the same.

The Pac-12 North would consist of Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford. The Pac-12 South would be Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, San Diego State and Fresno State.

San Diego State and Fresno State are certainly strong candidates to join the Pac-12. They're both California-based schools that can help the conference retain some of the massive Golden State audience it's losing with USC and UCLA leaving.

It certainly helps that SDSU and Fresno State are two very successful schools. They have 12 NCAA titles between them, 10 of which are from SDSU alone.

Time will tell if either one of those schools even gets invited into the Pac-12, let alone if they accept. And if the rumors that Oregon and Washington are contemplating leaving too, maybe they'll need more than just two new members.

Will this theory be the correct one?