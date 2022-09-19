Look: Possible Video Of Herm Edwards' Firing Goes Viral

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the second half of the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Spartans 16-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Herm Edwards got let go while he was walking off the field on Saturday night.

Edwards officially lost his job on Sunday after Arizona State released a statement saying that it had parted ways with him after five seasons.

Before that press release came out, Edwards met with the Arizona State President and the Athletic Director while he was walking off the field. A video appears to show them having a deep conversation, one that could involve Edwards being let go.

This could've been just a preliminary discussion since it would be ice-cold to let someone go of their job directly after a game. The Sun Devils had just lost by nine to the Eagles of Eastern Michigan to drop to 1-2 on the season.

Edwards ended his tenure with a 26-20 record at Arizona State. This firing comes just one season after the Sun Devils finished 8-5.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Edwards.