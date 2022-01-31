Look: Postgame Photo Of Joe Burrow’s Dad Goes Viral

Like father, like son.

Sunday night, the fathers of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went viral on social media.

The fathers of the Cincinnati Bengals superstars smoked some cigars in celebration for their sons’ win in the AFC Championship Game.

This is pretty cool.

Smokem it you gotem….. pic.twitter.com/zeZcBSVrXh — Method Man (@jchase403) January 31, 2022

The Bengals beat the Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime at the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Burrow and Chase smoked some cigars to celebrate the AFC North championship.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase smoking cigars. Jimmy Chase and Jimmy Burrow smoking cigars. Wild. pic.twitter.com/1BPGtYNpLc — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) January 31, 2022

The Bengals are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.