Look: Postgame Photo Of Joe Burrow’s Dad Goes Viral

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore RavensBALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Like father, like son.

Sunday night, the fathers of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went viral on social media.

The fathers of the Cincinnati Bengals superstars smoked some cigars in celebration for their sons’ win in the AFC Championship Game.

This is pretty cool.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime at the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Burrow and Chase smoked some cigars to celebrate the AFC North championship.

The Bengals are off to the Super Bowl, where they will face either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.

