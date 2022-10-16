Look: Postgame Photo Of Former Tennessee Coach Goes Viral

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: General view of the interior of Neyland Stadium before the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 20, 2008 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There were some incredible scenes at Neyland Stadium last night as the Tennessee Volunteers stunned the Alabama Crimson and shocked the wider football world with a 52-49 win. But one particularly unique scene has been going viral this morning.

As Vols fans began storming the field at Neyland Stadium to celebrate their win, one man was photographed quietly eating a container of food in the corner while the celebrations went on above him. That man was Alabama senior offensive analyst Derek Dooley.

Dooley has a rather interesting place in Tennessee Volunteers history. He served as the team's head coach from 2010 to 2012, replacing Lane Kiffin after Kiffin infamously resigned following the 2009 season.

Dooley went 15-21 in his three years with Tennessee before being fired near the end of the 2012 season. He is widely considered the worst head coach in Tennessee history for a variety of reasons.

Derek Dooley made his bones as the wide receivers coach at LSU under Nick Saban in the early 2000s and helped the team win a national title in 2003.

He followed Saban to the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and was hired as head coach at Louisiana Tech in 2007, leading the team to an 8-5 record in 2008.

After being fired by the Vols, Dooley bounced around the NFL and college for a few years with stops at the Dallas Cowboys, Missouri Tigers and New York Giants before reuniting with Saban this past year.

He'll have to wait another couple of years to win a game at Tennessee again.