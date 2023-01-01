Look: Postgame Photo Of J.J. McCarthy Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines fell short of their lofty national title hopes on Saturday, ending the calendar year with a 51-45 upset loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

After the game, UM quarterback J.J. McCarthy stayed on the field throughout the postgame ceremony, taking in the moment to use it as motivation for next season.

McCarthy's postgame photo started to go viral on Twitter.

"I'm over these 'moments' for a photo op," a user said.

"QB J.J. McCarthy watching TCU celebrate brings flashbacks of last year’s Orange Bowl. He watched Georgia celebrate after that Semifinal loss and kept an orange from the celebration. That orange stayed on top of his desk for months & he watched it rot to serve as a painful reminder," shared Molly McGrath.

"Shocking that #3 beat #2. Makes sense," a fan replied.

"Waiting for the 'we'll be back' post," another tweeted.

"J.J. McCarthy having his own BryBry Strick moment."

"This about to be my screen saver," another laughed.

A heartbreaking finish for the folks in Ann Arbor.