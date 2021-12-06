Look: Postgame Photo Of Kyle Shanahan Is Going Viral

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 30-23, on Sunday afternoon, dropping to a measly 6-6 on the season.

It’s been a tough year in San Francisco.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan certainly looked worn down during his postgame press conference on Sunday evening.

“This man is completely, and fully, defeated,” one fan tweeted.

Check it out:

This man is completely, and fully, defeated pic.twitter.com/LwlpBDZfOl — Èvan Sowards (@Burner_Sowards) December 6, 2021

You don’t want your NFL head coach looking like that following a game, that’s for sure. It’s clearly been an extremely tiring and frustrating season for Shanahan and the 49ers.

The 49ers are still in the playoff race at 6-6, but they’ll need to play much better moving forward.

San Francisco will return to the field on Sunday, Dec. 12 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.