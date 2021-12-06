The Spun

Look: Postgame Photo Of Kyle Shanahan Is Going Viral

san francisco 49ers head coach kyle shanahanSANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 30-23, on Sunday afternoon, dropping to a measly 6-6 on the season.

It’s been a tough year in San Francisco.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan certainly looked worn down during his postgame press conference on Sunday evening.

“This man is completely, and fully, defeated,” one fan tweeted.

Check it out:

You don’t want your NFL head coach looking like that following a game, that’s for sure. It’s clearly been an extremely tiring and frustrating season for Shanahan and the 49ers.

The 49ers are still in the playoff race at 6-6, but they’ll need to play much better moving forward.

San Francisco will return to the field on Sunday, Dec. 12 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

