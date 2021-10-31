The Spun

Look: Postgame Photo Of Myles Garrett Is Going Viral

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett on Sunday.DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Myles Garrett #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the offense during the second half of a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

An awkward postgame photo of Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett is going viral following his team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening.

The Browns lost to the Steelers, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland, which entered the season with Super Bowl expectations, is now in last place in the tough AFC North division.

Garrett and the Browns’ defense played extremely well, though Cleveland wasn’t able to get it done on offense.

The Browns star pass rusher came to Sunday afternoon’s game wearing an incredible “Quarterback Reaper” costume. Unfortunately for Garrett, he had to awkwardly wear the costume following Sunday’s tough loss.

The “have to wear the costume after a tough loss” scenario probably isn’t something Garrett thought through before Sunday’s game.

Still, no one is going to taunt Garrett to his face. He still looks incredibly intimidating, costume or not.

The Browns, meanwhile, will look to bounce back next week, when they take on divisional rival Cincinnati.

Kickoff between the Browns and Bengals is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

