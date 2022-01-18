Look: Postgame Photo Of Trent Williams Is Going Viral

Offensive tackle Trent Williams was all smiles after the San Francisco 49ers‘ playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

As Williams was walking off the field at AT&T Stadium he engaged with a few Cowboys fans flipping him the bird.

Williams didn’t trash talk though. He didn’t even point at the scoreboard. The 49ers offensive tackle was pointing right back at the fans and laughing.

“This photo of Trent Williams and Cowboys fans should be in the Hall of Fame,” PFF said on Twitter.

Take a look.

This photo of Trent Williams and Cowboys fans should be in the Hall of Fame 😭😭 📸 @CooperNeill pic.twitter.com/7RzyjgRzEa — PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2022

Despite being of the best offensive tackles in recent NFL history, Trent Williams hasn’t gotten too familiar with the postseason. That changed upon signing with the San Francisco 49ers, who earned a trip to the playoffs on the final week of the regular season and then advanced to the Divisional Round after beating the Cowboys. “It feels better than any accolades anybody can give me,” Williams said after beating the Cowboys, via 49ers.com. “This is the best feeling in the world, and obviously it’s short-lived because it’s a tournament, so we’ve got another big game next week, but it’s the best feeling.”

Williams and the 49ers will have a chance to advance to the NFC Championship this Saturday when the 49ers take on the Packers.