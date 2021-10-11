Look: Postgame Photo Of Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

It was another rough week for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, who dealt with the Urban Meyer dancing video controversy all week, fell to 0-5 on the season with a loss to the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville, which has lost 20 straight National Football League games, is in a pretty rough place. So, too, is the franchise’s head coach.

Meyer looked pretty distraught while speaking to the media following the loss.

When the dance floor is empty pic.twitter.com/D57bqALCFc — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) October 10, 2021

Meyer deserves all of the jokes at this point.

There’s still a long way to go this season, though. The Jaguars will take on the Dolphins in a London game next week. Out of every game the Jags have played this season, that one is by far the most winnable.

Miami is struggling, too, at 1-4 on the season.

The Jaguars and the Dolphins will kick off at 9:30 a.m. E.T. next weekend. The game will be televised on CBS.