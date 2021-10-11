The Spun

Look: Postgame Photo Of Urban Meyer Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first half against Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

It was another rough week for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, who dealt with the Urban Meyer dancing video controversy all week, fell to 0-5 on the season with a loss to the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville, which has lost 20 straight National Football League games, is in a pretty rough place. So, too, is the franchise’s head coach.

Meyer looked pretty distraught while speaking to the media following the loss.

Meyer deserves all of the jokes at this point.

There’s still a long way to go this season, though. The Jaguars will take on the Dolphins in a London game next week. Out of every game the Jags have played this season, that one is by far the most winnable.

Miami is struggling, too, at 1-4 on the season.

The Jaguars and the Dolphins will kick off at 9:30 a.m. E.T. next weekend. The game will be televised on CBS.

