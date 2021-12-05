Look: Postgame Video Of Gardner Minshew Is Going Viral

Minshew Mania looks to be back in full force.

Minshew was absolutely pumped after the Eagles 33-18 win over the New York Jets and shared a special moment with his dad in the parking lot.

He was seen giving his pops a big hug while being fired up that he got his team to 6-7 overall. Minshew’s dad tries to get to every single one of his son’s games as well.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew? This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

Minshew finished with 242 yards passing and two touchdowns while only having five incompletions. He was especially masterful in the first half as he led Philadelphia to 24 of those 33 points and had both of those TD passes.

This was a game that the Eagles needed to have after last week’s 13-7 loss to the Giants. With this win, the Eagles will stay in wildcard contention as the home stretch of the season is upon them.

With how Minshew played, it’s possible he could get the start on Dec. 19 against Washington as well.

That depends on Jalen Hurts’ health first-and-foremost, but perhaps head coach Nick Sirianni thinks Minshew gives his team a better chance to win than Hurts does.

Kickoff for that Dec. 19 contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.