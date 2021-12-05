Look: Postgame Video Of Gus Johnson Is Going Viral

Gus Johnson is one of the most-beloved announcers in all of sports. The longtime college football and college basketball announcer just has that big-game feel you want from your play-by-play man.

Michigan Wolverines fans are likely to love Johnson even more following this video.

On Saturday night, Johnson shared a cool moment with Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara.

Johnson and McNamara shared a special moment following Michigan’s win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday evening.

Gus Johnson and Cade McNamara share a moment. pic.twitter.com/1zueCc8pjX — Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) December 5, 2021

Gus Johnson is a Detroit, Michigan native. While he didn’t attend the University of Michigan, there’s clearly a strong connection between him and the program.

Michigan, meanwhile, is set to play Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Eve.

Kickoff between the Wolverines and the Bulldogs is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.