Look: Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Destination Named

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

There's a lot of speculation over Aaron Rodgers' NFL future and whether he'll retire, stay in Green Bay or take his talents elsewhere. But one NFL insider has a specific destination in mind - outside of Green Bay.

In a recent feature for ESPN, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler identified the New York Jets as a team that seems likely to try and make a play for Rodgers. He said that the Jets intend to "scour the Earth for a new quarterback" this offseason and that Rodgers will likely be on their list.

"We don't know the list of teams just yet, it's very early, but we know that Aaron Rodgers does not want a rebuilding situation... But you look at a team like the Jets. The expectation is they're going to scout the Earth for a new quarterback potentially, so any of those teams will look into this possibility. They're not rebuilding anymore, they're probably ready to win," Fowler wrote.

The Jets went 7-10 thanks to a top five defense, but their bottom 10 offense failed to score a touchdown in the final few games of the season. They're once again in quarterback hell and Rodgers might just be the way out.

Back in 2008, the Jets helped kickstart the Aaron Rodgers era by trading for Brett Favre - paving the way for Rodgers to become the Packers' starter.

The move seemed to work out for both sides mostly as they both had decent seasons despite failing to make the playoffs but were title contenders within a year of the trade.

The Packers might be a lot more willing to finally part ways with Rodgers after a few good performances from backup Jordan Love this year.

Could Rodgers be heading to New York this offseason?