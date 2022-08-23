Look: Potential New Miami Football Stadium Is Going Viral

MIAMI - OCTOBER 14: Miami Hurricanes players enter the field through a giant inflatable helmet before the game against the Florida International Panthers at the Orange Bowl on October 14, 2006 in Miami, Florida. Miami won 35-0. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

The Miami Hurricanes football program has long received criticism for its long-distance separation between stadium and campus.

But in the not-so-distant future, that well-documented problem could have a solution.

Billionaire alumnus John Ruiz hopes to bring a 65,000-seat stadium closer to the University of Miami's campus. The proposed venue would be built on the westside of Miami's Tropical Park.

Ruiz shared artist renderings of the futuristic venue on Twitter earlier this week.

Ruiz has hired HKS Architects — the company responsible for Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium — to design the potential new home of the Hurricanes.

When the Orange Bowl shut down in 2008, Miami started playing its home games in the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium. The NFL venue is 20 miles away from Miami's campus.

The new facilities, which will include an indoor practice field, will cost upwards of $100 million, per InisdeTheU.

“Where we’re headed is a different level of facility,” new head coach Mario Cristobal said back in April. “It will be as good or better as anything in the country — and that is an arm’s race because every five years you are saying that again. It is exciting because Miami has never had that. Miami has had a lot of success without it, but as the years have gone by, people have discovered to be a good business, you have to keep investing."