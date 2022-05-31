Look: Practice Video Of Marvin Harrison Jr. Is Going Viral

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks primed for a beastly Year 2 in Columbus this coming season.

On Tuesday, the Ohio State wideout posted a workout video that captured the eyes of fans and analysts around the college football world.

Harrison looked absolutely explosive as he took off for an over-the-shoulder catch at the Buckeyes' training facility.

Take a look at the video here:

Harrison appeared in just five games during his freshman season in 2021. That being said, he certainly proved himself as a legitimate option to be the next great Ohio State wide receiver.

With first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave sitting out to preserve their NFL chances, Harrison stepped up in a big way during this past season's Rose Bowl. The physically-imposing WR dominated the Utah secondary with 71 receiving yards and three touchdown grabs — the first three TDs of his collegiate career.

Paired alongside fellow rising-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison should be a key fixture in one of the nation's elite offensive units in 2022.

Harrison Jr., the son of former NFL superstar Marvin Harrison, joined Ryan Day's squad as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class.