Look: Practice Video Shows How Patrick Mahomes' Ankle Is Feeling

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up on the sidelines during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is practicing on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is a big deal considering that he suffered a high ankle sprain last Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had to miss most of the second quarter but was able to return in the second half to help the Chiefs win 27-20.

Mahomes was seen on Wednesday doing full stretches with the ankle looking okay. He didn't seem to have a brace on it and also wasn't limping going through the exercises.

Mahomes is expected to play even though he won't be at full strength. Still, him playing is better than him not going as the Chiefs try and make their first Super Bowl since 2020.

They've made five AFC Championship games in a row but have only one Super Bowl appearance to show for it (for now).

They'll have their shot at this year's one when Sunday's game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by CBS.