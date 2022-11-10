Look: Predicting The Cowboys' Final Regular Season Record

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 6-2 start but might be even better than last year's 12-5 division title winners thanks to their elite defense.

Expectations are high for the Cowboys (as always), but big changes could be coming if they don't make a deep run in the playoffs this year and finally get back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the mid-90s.

So let's take a look at the Cowboys' remaining games and what their final regular season record will look like.

Here are our predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' regular season game results and record:

at Green Bay Packers - Win

- Mike McCarthy avenges his 2018 firing with a road win over his struggling former team.

at Minnesota Vikings - Loss

- The Cowboys get caught lacking with a close one on the road as Kirk Cousins has a big day

vs New York Giants (Thanksgiving) - Win

- Dallas bounces back quickly from the Vikings loss by beating their division rivals on Turkey Day

vs Indianapolis Colts (SNF) - Win

- Thanks to their extended rest, the Cowboys have no problem continuing their winning ways.

vs Houston Texans - Win

- The Battle of the Lone Star State ends in a decisive Dallas victory

at Jacksonville Jaguars - Win

- Another easy Cowboys win sets up a season-defining showdown against the Eagles in their home finale

vs Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday) - Win

- The Cowboys ensure that the 1972 Dolphins get to pop the champagne on Christmas by beating the previously unbeaten Eagles on Christmas Eve

- But at this point the Cowboys still need to win out and see the Eagles lose out to win the division...

at Tennessee Titans (TNF) - Loss

- Despite having a chance to challenge the Eagles for the NFC East title, the Cowboys get worn down on the road by Derrick Henry and suffer a stunning loss, losing the division title and being relegated to the top wildcard seed

at Washington Commanders - Loss

- The Cowboys treat their final regular season game as a rest day after losing the NFC East title race, and give up a close one to the Commanders

Final record prediction: 12-5, make the playoffs as the No. 5 seed

What do you think the Cowboys' final regular season record will be?