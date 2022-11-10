Look: Predicting The Cowboys' Final Regular Season Record
The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 6-2 start but might be even better than last year's 12-5 division title winners thanks to their elite defense.
Expectations are high for the Cowboys (as always), but big changes could be coming if they don't make a deep run in the playoffs this year and finally get back to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the mid-90s.
So let's take a look at the Cowboys' remaining games and what their final regular season record will look like.
Here are our predictions for the Dallas Cowboys' regular season game results and record:
at Green Bay Packers - Win
- Mike McCarthy avenges his 2018 firing with a road win over his struggling former team.
at Minnesota Vikings - Loss
- The Cowboys get caught lacking with a close one on the road as Kirk Cousins has a big day
vs New York Giants (Thanksgiving) - Win
- Dallas bounces back quickly from the Vikings loss by beating their division rivals on Turkey Day
vs Indianapolis Colts (SNF) - Win
- Thanks to their extended rest, the Cowboys have no problem continuing their winning ways.
vs Houston Texans - Win
- The Battle of the Lone Star State ends in a decisive Dallas victory
at Jacksonville Jaguars - Win
- Another easy Cowboys win sets up a season-defining showdown against the Eagles in their home finale
vs Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday) - Win
- The Cowboys ensure that the 1972 Dolphins get to pop the champagne on Christmas by beating the previously unbeaten Eagles on Christmas Eve
- But at this point the Cowboys still need to win out and see the Eagles lose out to win the division...
at Tennessee Titans (TNF) - Loss
- Despite having a chance to challenge the Eagles for the NFC East title, the Cowboys get worn down on the road by Derrick Henry and suffer a stunning loss, losing the division title and being relegated to the top wildcard seed
at Washington Commanders - Loss
- The Cowboys treat their final regular season game as a rest day after losing the NFC East title race, and give up a close one to the Commanders
Final record prediction: 12-5, make the playoffs as the No. 5 seed
***
What do you think the Cowboys' final regular season record will be?