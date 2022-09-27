Look: Prediction Made For Deion Sanders' Next Coaching Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even though Deion Sanders seems happy at Jackson State, that's not stopping the media pundits from speculating on his next gig.

Sanders is rising rapidly through the coaching ranks as he's 19-5 overall as Tigers head coach in just a little under three seasons. The Tigers are coming off a 2021 season where they finished with an 11-1 record and they're already 4-0 to start the 2022 season.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has noticed how great of a job Sanders has been doing and thinks that his next gig will be at Auburn once Brian Harsin is potentially fired.

"Can you go into any living room in America and win recruiting battles and to me, that's Deion Sanders. So that's why I think Deion's gonna be the next coach at Auburn," Klatt said.

Sanders had a big recruiting win this past year when he pulled in Travis Hunter, the top overall recruit in the 2022 class. He was able to flip him from Florida State on National Signing Day.

This would be a tough gig for Sanders but he seems equipped to handle it, based on how he's doing at his current job.

Auburn's coaching situation will be one to monitor as the season goes on.