Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico.

Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is known to be one of the most handsome players in the league. The same can't really be said for Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy - no disrespect.

So, when the quarterbacks were flashed on the screen one after the other, fans took notice.

"showing Colt McCoy after Jimmy G isn’t fair," football analyst Warren Sharp said.

Jimmy G was carried his pregame waltz into the game, throwing for four touchdowns passes en route to the 49ers 38-10 victory over the Cardinals.

Next up for Jimmy G and company is a battle against the New Orleans Saints.