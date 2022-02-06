Look: Pregame Photo Of Coach K Is Going Viral Tonight

Mike Kryzyzewski makes his final trip to the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday. And before tip-off, the legendary Coach K took a moment to soak it in; countless classics flowing through his mind.

Coach K taking it all in before his final game in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/xdVdhASycS — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2022

Kryzyzewski owns a 49-46 record over Duke’s most hated rival. And once again he’ll enter as the favorite Saturday night.

College basketball fans reacted to one of the final images of Coach K in Tar Heel country across social media.

“One of the greatest coaches of all time,” tweeted one user.

one of the greatest coaches of all time https://t.co/fyuSU6uxKg — clippy (@asvpxclippy) February 5, 2022

“UNC Duke rivalry won’t be the same without one of the greatest coaches ever,” another replied. “Thank you!”

👏👏👏 UNC Duke rivalry won’t be the same without one of the greatest coaches ever. Thank you! https://t.co/R6e8qtELDS — Spider-Won (@_junjulyaugust) February 5, 2022

“I strongly dislike Duke but I’ll always be a Coach K fan,” stated another.

I strongly dislike Duke but I’ll always be a Coach K fan https://t.co/tZwiwWGRSu — Laurie Donohue 👩🏼‍💻 (@Laurie__Donohue) February 5, 2022

“TarHeels fan for life, but I sure will miss this dude when he’s gone.”

#TarHeels fan for life, but I sure will miss this dude when he’s gone. https://t.co/32I2pMwT7T — Andrew Woolfolk (@AndrewWoolfolk) February 5, 2022

“Let’s go Duke!” tweeted Dominic Preuss.

Soak this one in hoops fans.

Catch Duke-UNC right now on ESPN.