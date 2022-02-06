The Spun

Look: Pregame Photo Of Coach K Is Going Viral Tonight

Coach K walks onto the floor during a Duke game.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 15: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils watches on before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Mike Kryzyzewski makes his final trip to the Dean E. Smith Center on Saturday. And before tip-off, the legendary Coach K took a moment to soak it in; countless classics flowing through his mind.

Kryzyzewski owns a 49-46 record over Duke’s most hated rival. And once again he’ll enter as the favorite Saturday night.

College basketball fans reacted to one of the final images of Coach K in Tar Heel country across social media.

“One of the greatest coaches of all time,” tweeted one user.

“UNC Duke rivalry won’t be the same without one of the greatest coaches ever,” another replied. “Thank you!”

“I strongly dislike Duke but I’ll always be a Coach K fan,” stated another.

TarHeels fan for life, but I sure will miss this dude when he’s gone.”

“Let’s go Duke!” tweeted Dominic Preuss.

Soak this one in hoops fans.

Catch Duke-UNC right now on ESPN.

