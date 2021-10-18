Look: Pregame Russell Wilson Video Is Going Viral

The Spun

Russell Wilson warms up on the field.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson is currently recovering from his hand injury, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback is making sure to stay close to his team.

The superstar quarterback is on the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, less than a week after undergoing surgery on his hand.

Wilson made sure to get some work in before the game, too.

Video has gone viral of Wilson’s pregame routine. He went through a mock two-minute drill on the field by himself.

“Russell Wilson, on IR for the first time in his career, is on the field running a mock 2-minute drive by himself during pregame warmups. Calling/changing plays at the line of scrimmage and all,” Brady Henderson tweeted.

While many fans liked it, some believe that it was too much of a “look at me” move.

“This reeks of JJ Watt on Hard Knocks. He knows the cameras are there. And he loves that the cameras are there,” one fan suggested.

It’s tough being injured, so perhaps Wilson is deserving of a break, even if this was somewhat of a “look at me” move.

Pittsburgh is leading Seattle, 17-14, on Sunday night. The Seahawks are being led by Geno Smith at quarterback.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.