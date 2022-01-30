Look: Pregame Video Of 49ers Fans Going Viral Sunday

The Spun

SoFi Stadium could become full of 49ers fans for the second time this season.

San Francisco is set to take on Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening and there is already a lot of red being seen outside the stadium.

These two teams last played in Week 18 and it looked like there were more 49ers fans than Rams fans at SoFi.

A spot in the Super Bowl is on the line for both teams as the 49ers look to beat the Rams for the third time in a row this season.

On the other side, the Rams are looking to snap a six-game losing streak to the 49ers as Sean McVay hasn’t been able to solve Kyle Shanahan lately.

Both of these teams have been in the Super Bowl recently, with the 49ers playing in 2020, and the Rams playing in 2019.

The Rams took down the Cardinals and Buccaneers to get to this game, while the 49ers beat the Cowboys and Packers.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

