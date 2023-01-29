Look: Pregame Video Of Jerry Rice Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 20: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers Jerry Rice looks on against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game at Candlestick Park on September 20, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers all-time great Jerry Rice is in attendance at the Linc today and he brought his jewelry with him.

Ahead of kickoff, San Francisco's honorary captain pulled out all the Super Bowl rings and put them on one-by-one to let the Eagles fans know.

The video started to go viral on social media.

"Happy GOAT," a fan smiled. "Thank you for all [the] games."

"Honestly, I don't blame him," another user replied.

"Luckily he is not playing."

"Jerry those Eagles been known for taking GOATs and that big flock of bald eagles are hungry and flying high in search of a meal so let those 49ers gold miners know that those birds of prey is coming [their] way," a Philly fan replied.

"This guy hasn't played in years but always needs the attention. Go sit in the press box and enjoy the game," another tweeted.

"W."

Should be a good one today.