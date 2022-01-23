Look: Pregame Video Of Robbie Gould Went Viral Last Night

Perhaps we should’ve seen it coming. When an NFL kicker resorts to this level of savagery, you know he’s ready for all the smoke at the end of the game. That was Robbie Gould Saturday night, when not even Packers player introductions could stop his pregame routine.

Gould could be seen drilling his kicks over Packers players as they ran out onto the field from the tunnel. Of course, he would eventually go on to hit a last-second, game-winning field goal. Sending the 49ers to the NFC Championship game for the second time in three years.

Not even player introductions could stop Robbie Gould from getting his kicks in 😂 @brgridiron Gould ended up kicking the game-winning field goal to move the 49ers into the NFC Championship Game (via @KNBR, h/t @frasierrcane pic.twitter.com/C7WKAmRWil — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Green Bay came out of the gates strong, marching right down the field on their first drive of the game and putting six on the board. However, that would be the only touchdown they’d score all night.

After initial struggles, the 49ers came out of the halftime locker room with a different disposition. Defense and special teams won the day.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME??? The 49ers block a punt and recover it for a TD to tie the game!!! 😱 #FTTB (via @49ers)pic.twitter.com/JrrnddEVS7 — Bally Sports (@BallySports) January 23, 2022

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans depantsed Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense for much of the last two quarters. And the punt block team made one play against a weak GB special teams unit that tied up the game.

Meanwhile in the final minute, the offense put Robbie Gould can position to continue his sensational career playoff streak; never missing a field goal in the postseason. Gould knocked home a 45-yard FG in the wintery mix of Lambeau Field, melting away the one-seeded Packers chances of moving on.