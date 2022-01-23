The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Pregame Video Of Robbie Gould Went Viral Last Night

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Kicker Robbie Gould #9 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he kicks the game-winning filed goal to win the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Perhaps we should’ve seen it coming. When an NFL kicker resorts to this level of savagery, you know he’s ready for all the smoke at the end of the game. That was Robbie Gould Saturday night, when not even Packers player introductions could stop his pregame routine.

Gould could be seen drilling his kicks over Packers players as they ran out onto the field from the tunnel. Of course, he would eventually go on to hit a last-second, game-winning field goal. Sending the 49ers to the NFC Championship game for the second time in three years.

Green Bay came out of the gates strong, marching right down the field on their first drive of the game and putting six on the board. However, that would be the only touchdown they’d score all night.

After initial struggles, the 49ers came out of the halftime locker room with a different disposition. Defense and special teams won the day.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans depantsed Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense for much of the last two quarters. And the punt block team made one play against a weak GB special teams unit that tied up the game.

Meanwhile in the final minute, the offense put Robbie Gould can position to continue his sensational career playoff streak; never missing a field goal in the postseason. Gould knocked home a 45-yard FG in the wintery mix of Lambeau Field, melting away the one-seeded Packers chances of moving on.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.