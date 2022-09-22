Look: Pregame Video Of T.J. Watt Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is already going through a full pregame workout, despite being hurt.

Watt tore his pec about a week and a half ago but it's not slowing him down.

Watt is currently running sprints and working out before the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

The original prognosis for Watt was believed to be a season-ending injury until he got a second opinion. Once he got a second opinion, it was reported that he will only have to miss six weeks since his pec is only partially torn.

Its great news for the Steelers as a season-ending injury to Watt could've been a death blow for their season.

The Steelers are looking to bounce back from their 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday. The Browns are also looking to get back in the win column after they blew a 13-point lead to the New York Jets with less than two minutes remaining.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime.