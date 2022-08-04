Look: President Biden Reacts To Brittney Griner Sentencing

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony celebrating the 2020 WNBA Seattle Storm championship at the White House on August 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

The Russian hammer finally fell fully on WNBA superstar Brittney Griner today as she was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison. United States President Joe Biden was ready with a response.

In a statement released by the White House Press Secretary, the President admonished Russia for "wrongfully detaining" Griner. He called on Russia to immediately release Griner and pledged to continue working for her release as well as the release of Paul Whelan - another U.S. citizen detained in Russia.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible," President Biden said in his statement.

Griner recently pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia after being detained in February. U.S. officials have been working to get her out, but the current diplomatic situation with Russia is strained.

Russia has effectively made itself the enemy of a major block of nations due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In that time, the United States has sanctioned the country massively.

The detainment of Brittney Griner may be seen as an act of petty retaliation against the United States rather than a legitimate act of "enforcing the law."

Regardless, it's up to the diplomats to ensure Griner's safe return to the United States now.