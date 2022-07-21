Look: Prison Inmate Had 2-Word Message For Michigan Quarterback

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 02: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines stands under center against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has become a fan favorite in the entire state after leading the Wolverines to a win over arch-rival Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But of all the people with messages for McNamara ahead of his third season with the team, it was a prison inmate who may have had the most compelling one.

In a recent community service visit to the Genesee County Jail, McNamara helped give out meals to the prisoners. But according to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, one prisoner had a two-word message for McNamara as he walked away.

"F- Ohio," the inmate said. That post from Chengelis has quickly gone viral among Michigan fans because of how delighted they were to hear it from a prison inmate of all people. A few (jokingly?) believe that's grounds for being freed from prison entirely:

As Pat Forde pointed out, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry clearly permeates all walks of life. Not even the bars of a prison can contain the passion that fans have for their respective teams.

Last year Michigan ended their decade-long losing streak to the Buckeyes in an incredible 42-27 win.

Cade McNamara didn't exactly play the game of his life as the Michigan rushing attack did the heavy lifting. But he did just enough to keep the Buckeyes playing from behind for most of the game.

Will McNamara and the Wolverines take that prisoner's message to heart this coming season?