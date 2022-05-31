Look: Prize Money Revealed For Indy 500 Winner

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 29: Marcus Ericsson of Sweden, driver of the #5 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrates in Victory Lane by pouring milk on his head after winning the 106th Running of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Not only did Marcus Ericsson win the Indy 500 this past Sunday, he received a massive paycheck.

According to Front Office Sports, Ericsson took home the largest prize in the event's history - $3.1 million.

The total purse for the 106th running of the Indy 500 was $16 million. That means the average driver payout was $485,000.

The second-place driver, Pato O'Ward, received $1 million for his performance this past weekend.

Ericsson ultimately held off O'Ward in a thrilling finish.

Following the win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ericsson called this victory a life-changing moment for him and his racing career.

"It's like they say, it's a life-changing moment. I'm extremely happy right now, struggling to sort of put words into how I feel," Ericsson said. "But it feels good, I know that."

It'll be interesting to see where Ericsson goes from here.