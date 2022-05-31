Look: Prize Money Revealed For Indy 500 Winner
Not only did Marcus Ericsson win the Indy 500 this past Sunday, he received a massive paycheck.
According to Front Office Sports, Ericsson took home the largest prize in the event's history - $3.1 million.
The total purse for the 106th running of the Indy 500 was $16 million. That means the average driver payout was $485,000.
The second-place driver, Pato O'Ward, received $1 million for his performance this past weekend.
Ericsson ultimately held off O'Ward in a thrilling finish.
Following the win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ericsson called this victory a life-changing moment for him and his racing career.
"It's like they say, it's a life-changing moment. I'm extremely happy right now, struggling to sort of put words into how I feel," Ericsson said. "But it feels good, I know that."
It'll be interesting to see where Ericsson goes from here.