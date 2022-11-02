Look: Prominent Athlete Was Inches From Takeoff Before Death

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 02: Rapper Takeoff of the the Migos performs during halftime during Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Boxing star Shakur Stevenson was reportedly "shoulder-to-shoulder" with rapper Takeoff when the late Migos member was hit with a stray bullet in Houston on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the former champ was spotted with Quavo and Takeoff the night of the shooting, and was right next to Takeoff when tragedy unfolded.

The New Jersey native, who relocated to Houston, was also spotted with Jas Prince earlier in the week. The music executive is also close with the Migos.

Takeoff was murdered around 2:30 AM on Tuesday outside of a Houston bowling alley following a heated argument between group mate/uncle Quavo and another man.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, he was just 28 years old at the time of his passing. An outpouring of love rained down from both the entertainment and sports world after news of the fatal shooting broke.

Houston police are still searching for other witnesses who were at the scene.